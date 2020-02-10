XFL 2020 Week 1 takeaways: From P.J. Walker rising to the Vipers falling flat, opening week's highs and lows

Week 1 in the XFL had a little bit of everything, including some great QB play and the right way to do replay

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources XFL power rankings: After Week 1, controversy already surrounds Marc Trestman-led Vipers The first week of the XFL season was a success, even if four teams are winless. Here's a look at the early power rankings and takeaways.

USATODAY.com 5 days ago



Fantasy Football XFL Week 1 Review: Snaps, targets, touches and more takeaways from every team Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time and stats to know before building your Week 2 lineups.

CBS Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this