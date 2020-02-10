Global  

Atletico beat Granada to end winless run

Monday, 10 February 2020
*Madrid:* Atletico Madrid won for the first time in four games on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 win over Granada that moved them into fourth place in La Liga, as Getafe continued their surprising charge towards Champions League football. Argentinian forward Angel Correa scored Atletico's only goal in the sixth minute at the Wanda...
