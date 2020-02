Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Leverkusen:* Emre Can says his new Borussia Dortmund teammates must learn to "win dirty" after leaking two late goals to lose 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and lose ground in the Bundesliga title race. Can, who marked his first start for Dortmund with a stunning long-range goal, said they only had themselves to blame after... πŸ‘“ View full article