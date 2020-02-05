Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record at Juventus, scores in 10 successive ties

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020
*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive Serie A games but the champions fell 2-1 at Hellas Verona to leave an opening to their title rivals. Ronaldo—who turned 35 this week—broke through after 65 minutes, to hit his 15th goal in 10 games and take his league tally to...
News video: This Was Cristiano Ronaldo's Moving Confession About His Son's Career

This Was Cristiano Ronaldo's Moving Confession About His Son's Career 01:05

 This Was Cristiano Ronaldo's Moving Confession About His Son's Career

Sport24.co.za | Ronaldo sets scoring record but Juventus fall in Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive Serie A games.
News24

Sarri warns Juventus they can´t afford to waste points after being ´accustomed to winning´

Maurizio Sarri warned Juventus they cannot afford to throw away points as they did in Saturday’s 2-1 Serie A defeat to Hellas Verona after becoming...
SoccerNews.com

