Pebble Beach close call fuels Mickelson's fire for 2020

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson fell short in his quest for a record sixth Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory on Sunday but said his results over the last few weeks had given him momentum for the rest of the year.
Recent related videos from verified sources

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview [Video]AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

The PGA Tour returns to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will look to win another title. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNews24CBC.ca

2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores: Phil Mickelson one shot off lead heading into final round

Lefty was magical again on Saturday and looking for his sixth victory at Pebble Beach on Sunday
CBS Sports

