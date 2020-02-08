Conte: Serie A title race depends on Juventus

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Antonio Conte believes “everything will depend on Juventus” in the Serie A title race despite Inter moving top of the table with Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina win. A second-half comeback saw Inter recover from 2-0 down to beat Milan 4-2 in a pulsating derby at San Siro. Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and […]



