Sport24.co.za | Canada's Taylor hangs on for Pebble Beach triumph

News24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Nick Taylor fired a gritty two-under par 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Phil Mickelson faded.
Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show...
Seattle Times

Taylor leads at Pebble Beach, 'stallion' Mickelson starts well

Nick Taylor seized the first-round lead at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday while defending champion Phil Mickelson drove the ball "like a stallion" to get...
Reuters


