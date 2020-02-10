Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history

Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise historyLou Williams scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Cleveland 133-92 on Sunday night,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JournoWes

Wes Woods II RT @DailyBreezeNews: Lou Williams, Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/i9N7SN0WOK 22 minutes ago

dsmll63

TheSmallSportsBlog Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/OR9cslRVkv https://t.co/Nqnp44jRWR 50 minutes ago

WoodyinArizona

Mike Woody RT @FOXSportsCLE: This was a game. #BeTheFight https://t.co/3PtCFrDObd 57 minutes ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/dVP6osLm6v https://t.co/tyKMC5O6zd 57 minutes ago

FOXSportsCLE

FOX Sports Cleveland This was a game. #BeTheFight https://t.co/3PtCFrDObd 1 hour ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/awzYdMylnG 1 hour ago

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News RT @WKBNSports: Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/0QfPMPE67C https://t.co/jz9l8aWy6E 1 hour ago

WKBNSports

WKBN Sports Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history https://t.co/0QfPMPE67C https://t.co/jz9l8aWy6E 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.