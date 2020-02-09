Jack Grealish gives ‘go-ahead’ for summer Man United move – report

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jack Grealish has given the green light to the prospect of a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to reports. Website GOAL is reporting that the 24-year-old Aston Villa star is ready to agree to a move to Old Trafford, despite formal talks between the two clubs not yet having taken place. Grealish’s future […]



