U-19 World Cup: India's Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal top charts

Monday, 10 February 2020
*Potchefstroom:* Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished the U-19 World Cup with 17 wickets, the highest in the tournament and also the most by an Indian in the tournament.

The 19-year old from Jodhpur produced a sensational spell of spin bowling with his googlies spelling doom for Bangladesh batters.

Defending a palty 177,...
News video: Top teams battle for FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan

Top teams battle for FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan 02:05

 FIFA eClub World Cup gets underway as top teams from around world gather in Milan

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton [Video]U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published


U-19 World Cup: India enter final after thrashing Pak by 10 wickets

Defending Champions India stormed into their third successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-finals on...
IndiaTimes

ICC Under-19 World Cup: India set to lock horns with Pakistan in 1st semi-final

The Indian Under-19 cricket team will battle it out with arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) World...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @HTSportsNews: #U19WorldCupFinal | “He took 17 wickets in the tournament and also took four wickets in today’s final," said Ravi Bihsnoi… 11 minutes ago

VivekBaliga

Vivek Baliga RT @pdevendra: Those who want to know who is this Ravi Bishnoi, taken four wickets against Bangladesh in #ICCU19WorldCup Here is his stor… 16 minutes ago

Value_value

Thinking hat!! RT @RSingh6969a: India under 19 World Cup star, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was not even considered worthy of a place in the Rajasthan U-19 si… 29 minutes ago

RSingh6969a

Rameshwar Singh India under 19 World Cup star, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was not even considered worthy of a place in the Rajasthan… https://t.co/XKOL7Eb1E2 1 hour ago

RBharathi22

Santhana Bharathi RT @ESPNcricinfo: Ravi Bishnoi has done his bit, but Bangladesh will be relieved his quota is over https://t.co/iXzJcWPYEi #U19CWC #U19CW… 1 hour ago

HalanSevannan5

Halan Sevannan @HTSportsNews Ravi Bishnoi seems to be a world class spin bowler. India can give him chance to play even in the two… https://t.co/RLaKktPibS 2 hours ago

RupeshS1985

Rup Sharma RT @dna: #ICYMI | IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi scripts history for India during ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final against Bangladesh https://t.co/Ve… 2 hours ago

cricketnmore

cricketnmore India's Ravi Bishnoi, Jaiswal top charts in ICC U-19 World Cup https://t.co/BypefSUtTY Get more updates 👉… https://t.co/okPld3p0jv 2 hours ago

