Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debut

Joseph Sayers 💕 (34-16) 🔥 😈 🥶 Jae Crowder Heat Debut 🔥 35 Mins 🤷‍♂️ 18 Points 😵 6-11 FG 🤯 5-8 3PT 🎯 11 Rebs 💪 3 Assists 👀 2 Steals 🍪 1 Block… https://t.co/aNSlWAS1kF 5 minutes ago

Joseph Sayers 💕 (34-16) 🔥 😈 🥶 Jae Crowder Heat Debut 🔥 35 Mins 🤷‍♂️ 18 Points 😵 6-11 FG 🤯 5-8 3PT 🎯 11 Rebs 💪 3 Assists 👀 2 Steals 🍪 1 Block… https://t.co/atRfxhcvmi 10 minutes ago

Manny Navarro RT @FernandezAndreC: The #Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut #HEATTwitter #HEATCulture #HeatNation ⁦… 18 minutes ago

Andre Fernandez The #Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut #HEATTwitter #HEATCulture… https://t.co/9DEk4sXrSc 19 minutes ago

The Athletic Miami The Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut Despite the loss in Portland, vetera… https://t.co/Ds0lvUFTEE 37 minutes ago

Michael Fisher RT @IraHeatBeat: Jae Crowder adds to Marquette pipeline; Heat now with Duke deficit. https://t.co/CI9cY9ALqo Also: Erik Spoelstra's Portlan… 3 hours ago

mSy Andre Iguodala x Jae Crowder Miami Heat Debut | Feb 9, 2020 vs Blazers |... https://t.co/oq7zgo7S94 @YouTubeより 4 hours ago