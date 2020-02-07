Global  

Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debut

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debutJae Crowder talks his Miami Heat debut, competing together as a team, Andre Iguodala's play, and tonight's tough loss.
Heat hope they’re closer to becoming legitimate contenders with additions of Iguodala, Crowder and Hill

Heat hope they’re closer to becoming legitimate contenders with additions of Iguodala, Crowder and HillThe Miami Heat add Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, and Solomon Hill to their roster in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
FOX Sports

Blazers beat Heat 115-109 in Iguodala’s debut for Miami

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 on...
Seattle Times

Herro_Ballin247

Joseph Sayers 💕 (34-16) 🔥 😈 🥶 Jae Crowder Heat Debut 🔥 35 Mins 🤷‍♂️ 18 Points 😵 6-11 FG 🤯 5-8 3PT 🎯 11 Rebs 💪 3 Assists 👀 2 Steals 🍪 1 Block… https://t.co/aNSlWAS1kF 5 minutes ago

Herro_Ballin247

Joseph Sayers 💕 (34-16) 🔥 😈 🥶 Jae Crowder Heat Debut 🔥 35 Mins 🤷‍♂️ 18 Points 😵 6-11 FG 🤯 5-8 3PT 🎯 11 Rebs 💪 3 Assists 👀 2 Steals 🍪 1 Block… https://t.co/atRfxhcvmi 10 minutes ago

Manny_Navarro

Manny Navarro RT @FernandezAndreC: The #Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut #HEATTwitter #HEATCulture #HeatNation ⁦… 18 minutes ago

FernandezAndreC

Andre Fernandez The #Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut #HEATTwitter #HEATCulture… https://t.co/9DEk4sXrSc 19 minutes ago

TheAthleticMIA

The Athletic Miami The Heat saw what they have long admired about Jae Crowder in his Miami debut Despite the loss in Portland, vetera… https://t.co/Ds0lvUFTEE 37 minutes ago

FishSTL

Michael Fisher RT @IraHeatBeat: Jae Crowder adds to Marquette pipeline; Heat now with Duke deficit. https://t.co/CI9cY9ALqo Also: Erik Spoelstra's Portlan… 3 hours ago

24365ballin

mSy Andre Iguodala x Jae Crowder Miami Heat Debut | Feb 9, 2020 vs Blazers |... https://t.co/oq7zgo7S94 @YouTubeより 4 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debut https://t.co/rzshGqMklN 7 hours ago

