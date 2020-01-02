Global  

2 Manitoba curling teams heading to world juniors celebrated in send-off party

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Team Canada will be lead by Mackenzie Zacharias for the women and Jacques Gauthier for the men, as the two Manitoba teams are preparing to represent their country in the world junior curling championships in Russia starting Saturday.
