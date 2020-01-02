2 Manitoba curling teams heading to world juniors celebrated in send-off party Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Team Canada will be lead by Mackenzie Zacharias for the women and Jacques Gauthier for the men, as the two Manitoba teams are preparing to represent their country in the world junior curling championships in Russia starting Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:32Published on January 2, 2020

Tweets about this