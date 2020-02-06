Global  

U-19 World Cup final: It wasn't our day, says Indian skipper Priyam Garg

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*Potchefstroom:* India skipper Priyam Garg termed the three-wicket U-19 World Cup final defeat to Bangladesh as "it not being their day". India were bowled out for a paltry 177 but had Bangladesh in trouble with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowling a superb spell riddled with googlies to reduce them to 102/6 at one stage. But skipper...
'Their reaction was dirty': Indian captain Priyam Garg on altercation against Bangladesh after U19 World Cup final clash

When the on-field sledging was not enough, the young boys from India and Bangladesh were involved in an altercation moments after the match ended.
DNA Also reported by •News24Zee News

Dream come true, just the beginning: Akbar Ali on U-19 World Cup win

Potchefstroom: Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali said it's a dream come true for him and his team and that it is just the beginning for them after they stunned...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24Zee News

