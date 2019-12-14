Global  

Omar's sister moves SC over his detention

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Omar and his political opponent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution granting a special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
