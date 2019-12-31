Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Manchester United can expect to face competition from Manchester City for Jack Grealish’s signature in the summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are ready to enter the race to land the Aston Villa captain at the end of the season. The same article […]
The post Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Dark City movie trailer (1998) - Dark City is a 1998 neo-noir science fiction film directed by Alex Proyas and starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt. The screenplay was written by Proyas, Lem Dobbs, and David S. Goyer. Sewell plays John Murdoch, an amnesiac man...
A look at the latest news surrounding Jack Grealish's future, with the midfielder said to be a target for both Spurs and Arsenal, as well as Manchester City and... Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT •Sutton Coldfield Observer