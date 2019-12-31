Global  

Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

Monday, 10 February 2020
Manchester United can expect to face competition from Manchester City for Jack Grealish’s signature in the summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are ready to enter the race to land the Aston Villa captain at the end of the season. The same article […]

The post Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Jack Grealish transfer latest: Man United terms agreed, Man City enter race, Tottenham's move

Jack Grealish transfer latest: Man United terms agreed, Man City enter race, Tottenham's moveA look at the latest news surrounding Jack Grealish's future, with the midfielder said to be a target for both Spurs and Arsenal, as well as Manchester City and...
"Strange", "Typical Man City" - Many Liverpool fans discuss rival's post about £126m-valued star

Liverpool fans react to Manchester City sharing a report on Lionel Messi on their Twitter page.
