Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu take Bengaluru Raptors to second consecutive PBL title win

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*Hyderabad:* Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in the summit clash of the Premier Badminton League here. World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and world No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying led the Bengaluru Raptors from the front before...
