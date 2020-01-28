Inter Milan wins the Milan Derby after completing a remarkable second-half comeback

Global  

Zee News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Inter Milan went top of Serie A on Sunday after completing a remarkable second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat AC Milan 4-2.
Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Conte: Serie A title race depends on Juventus

Antonio Conte believes “everything will depend on Juventus” in the Serie A title race despite Inter moving top of the table with Sunday’s Derby della...
SoccerNews.com

Inter Milan 4-2 AC Milan: Inter win Milan derby to go top of Serie A

Inter Milan launch a superb second-half comeback from 2-0 down to stun rivals AC Milan and go top of Serie A.
BBC Sport

