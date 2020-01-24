Global  

SC upholds SC/ST Amendment Act

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018, and said a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of police officials is not needed.
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

Supreme Court's verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018.
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019: A Dissimilar Opinion

On 12^th December, 2019, in the Seventieth Year of the Republic of India, “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019” has been adopted as an amendment to the...
Eurasia Review


