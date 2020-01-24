SC upholds SC/ST Amendment Act

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018, and said a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of police officials is not needed. 👓 View full article

