Shardul Thakur: Really important to dismiss Ross Taylor early

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*Tauranga:* Ahead of the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur on Monday stressed the need to dismiss Ross Taylor as he possesses a huge threat once the Kiwi batsman gets going. The Men in Blue have been unable to dismiss Taylor in the first two ODI matches. As a result, the...
