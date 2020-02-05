Global  

Would have been happier if India won U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father

Would have been happier if India won U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bhupendra Jaiswal, the father of U-19 player Yashasvi Jaiswal, who won the Player of the Tournament award at the World Cup, said that he would have been on cloud nine if India lifted the trophy.

Bangladesh defeated India by three wickets (DLS method) in the final of the tournament to lift their maiden U-19 World Cup at Senwes...
