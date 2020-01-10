Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hits back at critics, including Gary Neville, and says it doesn’t affect him but it ‘p***es you off’
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Jordan Pickford displayed his fighting spirit when asked about his position as England no.1. The Everton goalkeeper took aim at Gary Neville and a host of other critics he believe ‘hate’ him. Former England defender and coach Neville, now of Sky Sports, criticised Pickford in September for laughing when 3-1 down to Manchester City, while […]
The Duke of Cambridge has spoken to Everton footballers about the pressures on their mental health. William met footballers Theo Walcott, Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman and Tom..
