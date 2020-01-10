Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hits back at critics, including Gary Neville, and says it doesn’t affect him but it ‘p***es you off’

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hits back at critics, including Gary Neville, and says it doesn’t affect him but it ‘p***es you off’

talkSPORT Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jordan Pickford displayed his fighting spirit when asked about his position as England no.1. The Everton goalkeeper took aim at Gary Neville and a host of other critics he believe ‘hate’ him. Former England defender and coach Neville, now of Sky Sports, criticised Pickford in September for laughing when 3-1 down to Manchester City, while […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

William joins Everton players in promoting mental health scheme [Video]William joins Everton players in promoting mental health scheme

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken to Everton footballers about the pressures on their mental health. William met footballers Theo Walcott, Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman and Tom..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Ancelotti rubbishes Pickford reports [Video]Ancelotti rubbishes Pickford reports

Everton manger Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished newspaper reports that he wants the club to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pickford says 'everyone hates you' when you are an England player

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says criticism does not affect him, adding "everyone hates you" when you are an England player.
BBC News

'Erratic' Pickford an England 'dilemma', says Sutton

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's "erratic" club form gives England boss Gareth Southgate a "dilemma", says ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScouseGoalie

🧤Scouse Goalie ⚽️ Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his game - Liver… https://t.co/uChr5br4Ul 22 hours ago

richardwiddows

Richard Widdows RT @LivEchoEFC: Neville Southall exclusive on Jordan Pickford from @CBeesleyEcho 🔵 Make critics 'eat their words' 🔵 He needs to self-moti… 1 day ago

ToffeesAddict

Toffees Addict Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his game | Liver… https://t.co/Axq1S5924R 1 day ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his...… https://t.co/wylmAgL6fg 1 day ago

soccertal

Soccer Talk Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his game: EXCLUS… https://t.co/dxa7O3VMtY 1 day ago

LivEchoEFC

Everton FC News Neville Southall exclusive on Jordan Pickford from @CBeesleyEcho 🔵 Make critics 'eat their words' 🔵 He needs to s… https://t.co/tOOkIJ4Og0 1 day ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his... -… https://t.co/GTncYP0X8y 1 day ago

iEvertonApp

Everton News 365 Echo: Neville Southall tells Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford how to deal with the critics and improve his game… https://t.co/Byb2j35uWJ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.