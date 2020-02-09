Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: China praises PM Modi's letter to Xi

Coronavirus: China praises PM Modi's letter to Xi

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
China on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to President Xi Jinping offering solidarity and assistance to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying it "fully demonstrated" New Delhi's friendship with Beijing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

PM Modi writes to Xi Jinping, offers help to combat coronavirus outbreak in China

PM Modi writes to Xi Jinping, offers help to combat coronavirus outbreak in ChinaPrime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday offered India’s assistance to China to deal with the outbreak of novel Coronavirus that has claimed over 800 lives so far....
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @amritabhinder: 'Demonstrates friendship': China praises PM Narendra Modi's letter to Xi Jinping on coronavirus assistance China apprec… 3 minutes ago

breakingknowlez

Breaking Knowledge Coronavirus: China praises PM Modi's letter to Xi https://t.co/8JBeWBAtpJ 7 minutes ago

ajtshm

Sandeep RT @timesofindia: China praises PM Narendra Modi's letter to Xi Jinping on #coronavirus assistance https://t.co/nTlVGfpACx https://t.co/nte… 8 minutes ago

JayJPatel_

Jay Patel RT @EconomicTimes: #China appreciated PM #Modi's letter to President Xi Jinping offering solidarity and assistance to deal with the deadly… 16 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Coronavirus: China praises PM Modi’s letter to Xi https://t.co/0dJuj00foo https://t.co/KsoTGdPw8U 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.