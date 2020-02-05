Global  

Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder apologises for coronavirus 'joke'

BBC Sport Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Tottenham's Dele Alli apologises for a social media post in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak, saying "I let myself down and the club".
News video: Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video 00:28

 Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on social media in which the Tottenham midfielder appeared to make light of the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Dele Alli apologises for Snapchat video that mocked coronavirus outbreak and Asian man

Tottenham midfielder says he 'let myself down and the club down' after joking about the deadly virus outbreak that has spread worldwide
Tottenham deserve a trophy but no-one's going to give it to us - Alli

Dele Alli says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as they seek to end their 12-year wait for silverware in this season's FA Cup.
