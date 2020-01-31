Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ashley Young says ‘it doesn’t get any better than that’ as Inter win Milan derby, with Lukaku crowning himself ‘new king in town’

Ashley Young says ‘it doesn’t get any better than that’ as Inter win Milan derby, with Lukaku crowning himself ‘new king in town’

talkSPORT Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Ashley Young says helping Inter come from behind to win their Milan derby is one of the greatest moments of his career. Young, the 34-year-old former England player, joined Inter last month from Manchester United to link up with a number of other ex-Premier League players in Antonio Conte’s squad. Inter are battling for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lukaku celebrates Inter comeback win

Lukaku celebrates Inter comeback win 00:10

 Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku posted footage of himself and his teammates celebrating in the changing room after their 4-2 comeback win over AC Milan. Instagram: @romelulukaku

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After We Collided Movie [Video]After We Collided Movie

After We Collided Movie Trailer HD - Aka After 2 After We Collided is an upcoming romantic drama film starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, directed by Roger Kumble, and written by Anna..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:46Published

Young: Conte 'massively important' in move [Video]Young: Conte 'massively important' in move

Ashley Young says that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was ‘massively important’ in his decision to leave Manchester United for the Serie A club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand's one-word response to Ashley Young's Instagram post after Inter Milan derby win

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand responds to Ashley Young's Instagram snap.
Football FanCast

Lukaku on target as Inter win Milan derby to become Serie A leaders

Inter Milan stormed to the Serie A summit thanks to a second-half fightback that clinched Antonio Conte’s men a 4-2 Derby della Madonnina victory over AC...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24ESPNSoccerNews.comBBC SporttalkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.