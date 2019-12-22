Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Roberto Firmino Liverpool transfer declaration made by West Brom's Charlie Austin

Roberto Firmino Liverpool transfer declaration made by West Brom's Charlie Austin

Daily Star Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Roberto Firmino Liverpool transfer declaration made by West Brom's Charlie AustinCharlie Austin is a Liverpool fan and hopes to see Bayern Munich target Roberto Firmino stay at Anfield long term amid reports of a £75m move
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph [Video]Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Brom ace Charlie Austin issues five-word verdict on Firmino transfer report

West Brom striker and Liverpool fan Charlie Austin has responded to the latest transfer report surrounding Roberto Firmino on Twitter.
Football FanCast

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino wanted by Bayern Munich with £75m summer transfer touted

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino wanted by Bayern Munich with £75m summer transfer toutedRoberto Firmino has been key to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp and is one of the first name on the teamsheet
Daily Star Also reported by •Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.