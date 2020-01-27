Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Aston Villa Q&A live - McGinn return key, Davis update, Grealish staying at Villa Park

Aston Villa Q&A live - McGinn return key, Davis update, Grealish staying at Villa Park

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Aston Villa Q&A live - McGinn return key, Davis update, Grealish staying at Villa ParkAshley Preece is live answering YOUR big Aston Villa questions ahead of a return to all-important Premier League matters against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Whirlwind of a storm' - Why John McGinn's return could not come at a better time for Aston Villa

'Whirlwind of a storm' - Why John McGinn's return could not come at a better time for Aston VillaJohn McGinn is almost ready to return to the fray for Aston Villa after breaking an ankle late last year
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Jack Grealish should already be a key figure for England, claims former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood

Gareth Southgate should be building his England team around Jack Grealish, according to former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood. Grealish, who is still yet to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.