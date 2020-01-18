Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pilot suspended for threatening senior citizen

Pilot suspended for threatening senior citizen

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The aviation regulator on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain's flying licence for three months after its probe that the pilot had behaved aggresively with a wheelchair-bound senior citizen and her daughter on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight last month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Contractor Keeps Lien On Senior Citizen's Home After City Finds 8 Counts Of Fraud

Contractor Keeps Lien On Senior Citizen's Home After City Finds 8 Counts Of Fraud 02:52

 A construction company is still going after a senior citizen for thousands of dollars by keeping a lien on her property, even after the city ruled the company committed fraud after she hired them to rebuild her balcony and fix her chimney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

How one local senior citizen's determination to find justice lands questionable contractor behind bars [Video]How one local senior citizen's determination to find justice lands questionable contractor behind bars

Determination. That's what one senior citizen from University Heights has. Jan Bernstein was ripped off by a contractor, but she didn't let it go.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.