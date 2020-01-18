Pilot suspended for threatening senior citizen

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The aviation regulator on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain's flying licence for three months after its probe that the pilot had behaved aggresively with a wheelchair-bound senior citizen and her daughter on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight last month. 👓 View full article



