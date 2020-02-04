Global  

Mercedes unveil 2020 livery adding red to silver as Toto Wolff provides Lewis Hamilton contract update

talkSPORT Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Mercedes revealed their livery for the 2020 Formula One season adding red to their famous silver following the announcement of a new partnership with Ineos. The petrochemicals giant have agreed a five-year deal with the reigning F1 world champions, with their branding highlighted red on the airbox and front wing. The rest of the design […]
 Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes if Formula One’s dominant team can provide him with the quickest car on the planet, Toto Wolff has said. Hamilton’s £40million-a-season contract with the Silver Arrows is up for renewal at the end of the year, and he has been linked with a move to Ferrari....

