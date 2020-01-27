Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > How Tottenham ace Dele Alli is returning to form under Jose Mourinho and what makes him so good?

How Tottenham ace Dele Alli is returning to form under Jose Mourinho and what makes him so good?

talkSPORT Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
When, in 2015, Tottenham Hotspur finalised the transfer of Dele Alli from MK Dons there was a sense that they had stolen a march on the other top clubs who had been tracking the youngster. Alli was certainly not an unknown when he made the move but he was still taken the path less trodden […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tottenham Will DECLINE Under Jose Mourinho! | #HotTakes [Video]Tottenham Will DECLINE Under Jose Mourinho! | #HotTakes

Tottenham bringing in Mourinho seemed like a good idea at first but has he really made an impact on this team in the way they expected?!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 10:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alli: Tottenham will miss ´worldie´ Eriksen

Dele Alli admitted Tottenham have lost an “unbelievable player” in Christian Eriksen. Eriksen, 27, finalised a long-awaited move to Inter on Tuesday in a...
SoccerNews.com

Tottenham Star Dele Alli Apologises For Mocking Asians Over Coronavirus - Video


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.