‘Premflix’ would net Premier League £24BILLION every year and let them take control of their destiny, says Simon Jordan

talkSPORT Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Simon Jordan has long been an exponent of a Netflix-style streaming service for the Premier League and does not see any reason why they cannot be their own broadcaster. The league’s new CEO, Richard Masters, revealed they are actively working on plans to launch a streaming platform that would sell live games directly to supporters. […]
