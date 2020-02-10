IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this maheshsdalvi IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/Wa3T17v6FW https://t.co/VCmxheiym1 1 hour ago Dainik Affairs IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/ybEPeMHa3X https://t.co/gSzTm3lqyI 1 hour ago NoOne RT @IExpressSports: #INDvNZ At nets, Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots: Reverse paddle, ram, upper cut, slash... skipper tries all… 1 hour ago SportsGridUK IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/xxvJhSyBva https://t.co/EEGbaiWp8U 2 hours ago Michael V. Bolgent IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/qZNDUXzUQb 2 hours ago Express Sports #INDvNZ At nets, Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots: Reverse paddle, ram, upper cut, slash... skipper tries… https://t.co/GTNxohnLMI 2 hours ago pawan kumar IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/Y27Kxl87BR https://t.co/C87hEPKm4o 2 hours ago SportsGridUK IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: At nets, Virat Kohli tries his hand at innovative shots https://t.co/bJvIJ960tf https://t.co/LSRnTsgOee 2 hours ago