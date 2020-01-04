Preview: Magic gear up for visit from Trae Young, Hawks

The Orlando Magic remain at home Monday night as they get ready for a visit from All-Star guard Trae Young and the Altanta Hawks.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trae Young Filthy Handle Trae Young's filthy handle vs Nuggets! Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:14Published on January 7, 2020 Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:58Published on January 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Young leads Atlanta against Orlando after 48-point game Atlanta faces the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 48 points in the Hawks' 140-135 overtime win over the Knicks

FOX Sports 6 days ago





Tweets about this