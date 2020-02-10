Global  

Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to three-year extension, creates questions on future of Tony Jefferson

CBS Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
With the young safety now secured, a decision looms on Jefferson
Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019...
Seattle Times

Prime_Time95

SavageLifeDesmond💯🔥 Chuck Clark Gets $19M Deal: Ravens sign safety to 3-year extension with $10M in guarantees (Rapoport) https://t.co/TfvpEvmwOn 7 minutes ago

Ayee_7GoLive

LastOfADyingBreed RT @jamisonhensley: Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to a three-year extension. Clark was impressive after stepping into the starting lineup… 20 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to three-year extension, creates questions on future of Tony Jefferson… https://t.co/aR35fVpcy6 28 minutes ago

DT_Green8

DT Green ‼️‼️ RT @jamisonhensley: Ravens sign starting safety Chuck Clark to extension https://t.co/wnOyzkXPdt 58 minutes ago

FrankJP0

Frank #Ravens sign Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension #RavensFlock https://t.co/HZzyHf5ZOt 1 hour ago

NicholasBallas

Nick Ballas RT @BmoreBeatdown: #Ravens sign Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension #RavensFlock https://t.co/Wot9YGedQz 1 hour ago

BmoreBeatdown

Baltimore Beatdown #Ravens sign Chuck Clark to a three-year contract extension #RavensFlock https://t.co/Wot9YGedQz 1 hour ago

RavensInsider

Ravens Insider Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to three-year contract extension https://t.co/ZbENOJDrUM 2 hours ago

