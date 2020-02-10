Global  

Vivek Sagar named FIH Rising Star of the Year

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Indian men's team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as 2019's rising star of the year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
