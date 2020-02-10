Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles. “Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He waited for his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Baltimore Ravens Extend Safety Chuck Clark For Next Three Years

Baltimore Ravens Extend Safety Chuck Clark For Next Three Years 00:29

 The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ravens, safety Chuck Clark agree to 3-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark
FOX Sports

Ravens sign safety Chuck Clark to three-year extension, creates questions on future of Tony Jefferson

With the young safety now secured, a decision looms on Jefferson
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epierce72

Paco Sinbad RT @Ravens: We have signed safety @ChuckC36 to a three-year contract extension‼️ 📰: https://t.co/OBteYDLBU5 https://t.co/CkP9wI42mw 19 seconds ago

thotticuspr1me

joe RT @BmoreBeatdown: Ravens announce a three-year extension for safety Chuck Clark! EDC once again getting these deals done early. 2 minutes ago

SnipezSyn

SynSnipez RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Ravens have signed safety Chuck Clark to a 3-year extension. Played a huge role this past season after taking over… 3 minutes ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Ravens sign starting safety Clark to extension https://t.co/E6pLIFVf47 7 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Ravens announce three-year extension with safety Chuck Clark https://t.co/I0V0HKilkg https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/zpcy1XXnPJ 7 minutes ago

estebane63

Esteban A. Encina RT @MorganAdsit: Ravens announce they signed safety Chuck Clark to a 3yr contract extension. Stepped up after Tony Jefferson lost for the s… 8 minutes ago

Zsil3

Zach Silva RT @AdamSchefter: Ravens gave safety Chuck Clark a three-year, $15.3 million extensiion, per source. It now ties Clark to the Ravens for th… 11 minutes ago

MorkD2701

GravyNeck @NFLDraftBites The difference is that Eddie Jackson is an All-pro Safety and only Ravens fans have heard of Chuck Clark. This ain’t it. 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.