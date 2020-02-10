Global  

Sadio Mane back in training with Atletico Madrid game on horizon

Team Talk Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Panic over, Sadio Mane has returned to training with Liverpool after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Sadio Mane returned to training with Liverpool on Monday as chairman Tom Werner watched on.

Sport24.co.za | Mane returns to Liverpool training after hamstring injury

Sadio Mane has returned to training with Liverpool after overcoming a hamstring injury that forced the Senegalese international to miss two Premier League...
Sadio Mane Liverpool injury update as Reds have Atletico Madrid concern

Sadio Mane Liverpool injury update as Reds have Atletico Madrid concernLiverpool have returned to training and Sadio Mane is back at Melwood but the aim is to ensure he's fit to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League rather...
