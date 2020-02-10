Man Utd in talks with Antero Henrique following Bruno Fernandes transfer involvement Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Man Utd may finally be closing in on a sporting director with former PSG chief Antero Henrique considered as talks between him and the club continue Man Utd may finally be closing in on a sporting director with former PSG chief Antero Henrique considered as talks between him and the club continue 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this