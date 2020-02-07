Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It’s no secret that Sheffield United are enjoying a brilliant campaign upon their return to the Premier League. Chris Wilder has led the Blades to fifth in the Premier League table and they are now available at a price of 14/1 with Bet365 to achieve a top four finish come the end of the campaign […]



The post Brilliant Blades: How Sheffield United are making a case for being the best-ever newly promoted side in Premier League history appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

