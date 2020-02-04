Global  

Confirmed: The Carabao Cup final decision that will interest Aston Villa & Man City fans

Sutton Coldfield Observer Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Confirmed: The Carabao Cup final decision that will interest Aston Villa & Man City fansAston Villa in the Carabao Cup final: Lee Mason has been appointed referee for Villa v Man City in the Wembley final and Dean Smith's side are unbeaten in four matches refereed by Mason this season.
