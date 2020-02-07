'That's the plan' - Pep Clotet on David Davis transfer, Scott Hogan, Maikel Kieftenbeld and more

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — EDO (short for Entertainment Data Oracle) is looking to capture from “middle of the funnel” metrics for TV advertising by tracking matching search activity to ad activity...

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published 1 week ago