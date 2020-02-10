Global  

Jackie McNamara: Former Celtic captain in hospital after collapse

BBC Sport Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jackie McNamara is in hospital after the former Celtic captain collapsed near his home in York on Saturday.
Ex-Celtic star McNamara in hospital after collapse

BBC News

Former Wolves defender Jackie McNamara rushed to hospital

Former Wolves defender Jackie McNamara rushed to hospitalScotland international Jackie McNamara collapsed on his doorstep in on Saturday with former Celtic team-mate John Hartson saying he suffered a bleed on the brain
Lichfield Mercury

