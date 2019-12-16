Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The Chargers say Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season

The Chargers say Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Chargers say Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans want a social media-free holiday this year, according to new study [Video]Majority of Americans want a social media-free holiday this year, according to new study

According to a new survey, four in five parents would be willing to go on a 'digital detox' to be more present with their families this holiday season.The poll of 2,000 parents found that nearly 80%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chargers QB Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons

Philip Rivers' 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
Denver Post

Chargers QB Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers’ 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Slidell49

Justin Leonard RT @AdamSchefter: End of an era: Los Angeles Chargers and QB Philip Rivers have mutually agreed that Rivers will enter free agency and not… 3 seconds ago

QRHU

Polos&Backpacks RT @BleacherReport: Philip Rivers and the Chargers are splitting after 16 years. The 38 year-old QB will enter free agency. https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago

EspnEbony

espn ebony RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Los Angeles Chargers and QB Philip Rivers have mutually agreed that Rivers will enter free agency and not retur… 5 seconds ago

no_nando

NoNoNando RT @Chargers: “In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with c… 13 seconds ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers' 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end. https://t.co/ZG1gX5gVQQ 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.