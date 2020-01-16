Global  

"Rock on James!" - Ex-Leicester City boss defends James Maddison over party images

Leicester Mercury Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Rock on James! - Ex-Leicester City boss defends James Maddison over party imagesLeicester City news - Former Foxes boss Martin Allen has defended midfielder James Maddison, who was pictured having a grand old time in Dubai.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James delivered the state of the city address Tuesday morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The boss of a cab driver's union accused of assaulting two police officers by using a megaphone too close to their ears has been found not guilty part way through his trial. James Farrar, 51, faced..

'Thank you Jack Grealish' - Leicester City fans react to James Maddison contract reportsLeicester City transfer news - The Blue Army have been reacting to news that midfield star James Maddison could be set to sign a new deal.
Man Utd and Arsenal in James Maddison transfer woe with new Leicester contract closeMan Utd and Arsenal have been linked with signing Leicester midfielder James Maddison after his impressive displays in the Premier League
