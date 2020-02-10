Jackie McNamara: Former Celtic captain in hospital after collapse

Ayubcfc💙 Jackie McNamara, former Celtic captain, seriously ill after collapse https://t.co/B7ld5wxEhB https://t.co/Bu3m7axwLA 3 minutes ago Ankit Tomar Jackie McNamara, former Celtic captain, seriously ill after collapse https://t.co/sm5QP1q7jV https://t.co/7BjMpYbNDq 3 minutes ago Lilian Chan Former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara, 46, rushed to hospital after collapsing outside his home with 'ble… https://t.co/sjyzJmdfyn 32 minutes ago Alamgir Ahmed RT @BBCSport: Jackie McNamara is in hospital after the former Celtic captain collapsed near his home in York on Saturday. More: https://t.… 39 minutes ago Mike McTighe RT @lfmunro: Ex-Celtic star Jackie McNamara rushed to hospital after collapsing outside home https://t.co/usYaZCf7Yu 43 minutes ago Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @MailSport: Former Celtic star Jackie McNamara, 46, rushed to hospital after collapsing outside his home with 'bleed on the brain' https… 1 hour ago Ken Darbyshire RT @KickAssCantona2: Former Wolves, Dunfirmline, Celtic and Scotland player turned manager Jackie McNamara is in hospital after collapsing… 2 hours ago Vonnie RT @STVSport: Former Celtic captain Jackie McNamara in hospital after collapsing with 'bleeding on the brain'. https://t.co/50BrRq75Zr 2 hours ago