Former Blue Jays reliever Bolsinger sues Astros

ESPN Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Former major league reliever Mike Bolsinger, roughed up by the sign-stealing Astros in a 2017 game as a Blue Jay, fired back on Monday, filing a potential precedent-setting civil lawsuit against Houston.
Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros, says sign-stealing cut his career short

One bad game against the Houston Astros in 2017 cost relief pitcher Mike Bolsinger his career.
Tony Miller @BKellyPxP Any relation to former Blue Jays reliever Justin Speier? 2 days ago

Lee Kitzis A great piece on the overlooked human element of the Astros cheating scandal. They fucked with guys’ careers. Cost… https://t.co/GGgeohaP6l 2 days ago

Mia St. John RT @markgeragos: Former Blue Jays reliever Bolsinger sues Astros https://t.co/FZtJcmTOwr 4 days ago

enforceincanada RT @HosseiniRuzbeh: Former relief pitcher commences #lawsuit against Houston Astros for sign-stealing that led to a 16-7 win for the Astros… 4 days ago

Brendan Kennedy Good for Mike Bolsinger. @GregorChisholm on the former Jays' reliever's lawsuit against the Astros: https://t.co/KdNRSbaPB9 4 days ago

Ross Heisler Former Blue Jays reliever Bolsinger sues Astros https://t.co/1vyO5tuQ62 4 days ago

Peculiar Baptist RT @Zigmanfreud: I’m usually vehemently against frivolous lawsuits like this, but in this case it seems like a great idea. This guy’s caree… 4 days ago

JoJo RT @snopes: Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger says the sign-stealing scheme essentially ended his big league career. https://t.co/… 4 days ago

