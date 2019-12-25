XFL's Wildcats fire DC Johnson after one game

Global  

The XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats fired defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson on Monday, two days after losing their first game.
XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats fire defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson after one game

The Los Angeles Wildcats lost to Houston Roughnecks 37-17 Saturday in the franchise's inaugural game. By Monday, they were making a coaching change.
USATODAY.com

XFL 2020: Los Angeles Wildcats fire defensive coordinator after just one game

Pepper Johnson, who played for the Giants and coached for the Patriots, didn't last long in the XFL
CBS Sports


