We´re tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz

SoccerNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Aritz Aduriz hopes to end his Athletic Bilbao career by winning the Copa del Rey, admitting he had grown tired of watching Barcelona and Real Madrid “win everything”. Athletic knocked Barca out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last week thanks to a stoppage-time own goal from Sergio Busquets. Madrid had earlier been defeated […]

