We´re tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Aritz Aduriz hopes to end his Athletic Bilbao career by winning the Copa del Rey, admitting he had grown tired of watching Barcelona and Real Madrid “win everything”. Athletic knocked Barca out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last week thanks to a stoppage-time own goal from Sergio Busquets. Madrid had earlier been defeated […]
The post We´re tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz appeared first on Soccer News.
*Madrid:* Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double... Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.com •Independent •BBC News •Daily Star
Jack Grealish has the ability and maturity to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to Sam Allardyce. The Aston Villa captain has already been linked with... talkSPORT Also reported by •WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Goal Ghana We're tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz https://t.co/rxY2Z0R3TP https://t.co/unE550zCND 30 minutes ago
Andy Nelson https://t.co/y406HnWD9A News We're tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz… https://t.co/9SWgMvr03M 31 minutes ago