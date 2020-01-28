Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo announces birth of first child, a son with girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger

NBA All-Star Captains Draft Players for Team LeBron and Team Giannis As the two players with the most All-Star votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star game. The captains drafted from the league's 22 best players for their All-Star team...
Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans all over the world, and across the NBA, after tragically dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some of his memories of Kobe Bryant,..
Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans all over the world, and across the NBA, after tragically dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some of his memories of Kobe Bryant,..
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Monday night, as the... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports