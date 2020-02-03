Global  

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, begins training at WWE Performance Center

FOX Sports Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock and Dany Garcia, has started training to become a Superstar at the WWE Performance Center.
