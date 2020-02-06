Arsenal and Tottenham battling to host Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua set to fight Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the frontrunner to host Anthony Joshua's heavyweight fight against Kubrat Pulev, according to promoter Eddie Hearn

Football.london 6 days ago



Boxing news: Eddie Hearn reveals Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is frontrunner to host Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in June Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the frontrunner to host Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Kubrat Pulev, promoter Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT. Britain’s...

talkSPORT 6 days ago





Tweets about this